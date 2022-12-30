Global equity funds see outflows for an eighth straight week















Dec 30 (Reuters) - Global equity funds posted net outflows for an eighth straight week in the seven days to Dec. 28 as a stronger than expected U.S. GDP reading raised worries that U.S. interest rates could stay higher for longer.

However, outflows were capped by a Commerce Department report that showed U.S. consumer spending barely rose in November, while inflation cooled further.

According to Refinitiv Lipper data, investors withdrew a net $529 million from global equity funds, although that was down from $39.1 billion the previous week.

U.S. equity funds recorded a net $5.41 billion worth of outflows but Asian and European funds attracted a net $1.66 billion and $460 million respectively.

Among equity sector funds, tech, financials and industrials saw net selling of $835 million, $468 million and $192 million respectively.

Meanwhile, a net $3.35 billion was withdrawn from bond funds, markedly lower than the $15.06 billion of outflows in the previous week.

Short- and mid-term bond funds experienced their 19th straight week of outflows, at $1.59 billion, while high yield bond funds lost a net $179 million.

Investors purchased lower risk money market funds worth a net $14.18 billion and parked $814 million in government bond funds in a eighth straight week of net buying.

Data for commodity funds showed precious metal funds attracting a second straight week of inflows at a net $330 million, while energy funds recorded a net outflow of $247 million as selling continued from the previous week.

According to data available for 24,668 emerging market (EM) funds, both equity and bond funds saw net weekly outflows, amounting $344 million and $97 million, respectively.

Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan











