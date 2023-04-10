Global money market funds witness inflows for sixth straight week
April 10 (Reuters) - Global money market funds continued to attract strong inflows in cautious trade in the week ended April 5 as a raft of economic data during the week signalled weakening in the U.S. manufacturing activity and a cooling in the labor market.
Funds in the global money market saw purchases worth a net $61.91 billion, that marked a sixth consecutive week of net inflows, data from Refinitiv Lipper showed. Investors also purchased a net $3.38 billion worth of government bond funds.
The U.S., European and Asian money market funds obtained inflows worth $42.51 billion, $25.62 billion and $280 million, respectively.
Riskier equity funds, meanwhile, witnessed $8.37 billion worth of outflows after $17.99 billion net selling in the previous week.
Financials and healthcare sector funds logged outflows of $1.54 billion and $979 million, respectively, although tech received $616 million worth of inflows.
Meanwhile, global bond funds drew $15.16 billion worth of inflows, the biggest amount since July 2021.
Investors purchased $5.26 billion worth of high yield and $1.71 billion worth of target maturity bond funds, but sold $1.15 billion worth of short-term bond funds.
Among commodities, precious metal funds received $685 million in a fourth successive week of net buying, while energy funds saw a marginal $68 million worth of net selling after two weeks of inflows in a row.
Data for 23,935 emerging market funds showed equity and bond funds, both obtained a second weekly inflow, amounting $397 million and $412 million, respectively.
