Global money market funds witness inflows for sixth straight week

Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., March 30, 2023. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

April 10 (Reuters) - Global money market funds continued to attract strong inflows in cautious trade in the week ended April 5 as a raft of economic data during the week signalled weakening in the U.S. manufacturing activity and a cooling in the labor market.

Funds in the global money market saw purchases worth a net $61.91 billion, that marked a sixth consecutive week of net inflows, data from Refinitiv Lipper showed. Investors also purchased a net $3.38 billion worth of government bond funds.

Reuters Graphics Reuters Graphics

The U.S., European and Asian money market funds obtained inflows worth $42.51 billion, $25.62 billion and $280 million, respectively.

Riskier equity funds, meanwhile, witnessed $8.37 billion worth of outflows after $17.99 billion net selling in the previous week.

Financials and healthcare sector funds logged outflows of $1.54 billion and $979 million, respectively, although tech received $616 million worth of inflows.

Reuters Graphics

Meanwhile, global bond funds drew $15.16 billion worth of inflows, the biggest amount since July 2021.

Investors purchased $5.26 billion worth of high yield and $1.71 billion worth of target maturity bond funds, but sold $1.15 billion worth of short-term bond funds.

Reuters Graphics

Among commodities, precious metal funds received $685 million in a fourth successive week of net buying, while energy funds saw a marginal $68 million worth of net selling after two weeks of inflows in a row.

Data for 23,935 emerging market funds showed equity and bond funds, both obtained a second weekly inflow, amounting $397 million and $412 million, respectively.

Reuters Graphics
Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next