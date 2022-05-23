Higher inflation boosts Israel's Bank Hapoalim quarterly profit
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
JERUSALEM, May 23 (Reuters) - Bank Hapoalim (POLI.TA) reported an estimate-beating quarterly profit on Monday, helped by a spike in inflation that boosted financing income and a continuation of unwinding loan default provisions generated during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hapoalim, one of Israel's two largest lenders, said it earned 1.654 billion shekels ($494 million) in the first quarter, compared with a profit of 1.354 billion shekels a year earlier.
Reuters poll of analysts forecast a quarterly profit of 1.1 billion shekels.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Net interest income rose to 2.72 billion shekels from 2.23 billion shekels a year earlier, while it posted an income from the provision for loan losses of 600 million shekels, compared with an income of 508 million in January-March 2021.
For the second straight quarter, Hapoalim opted against a dividend distribution, citing the need for caution in the current economic environment.
Israel's inflation rate reached 3.5% in March, rising to 4% in April. In March 2021, the inflation rate stood at 0.2%.
($1 = 3.3491 shekels)
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.