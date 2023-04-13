IMF's says global economy needs to overcome weak growth, sticky inflation















WASHINGTON, April 13 (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday that the global economy has proven remarkably resilient to multiple shocks, but has yet to overcome a combination of weak growth and sticky inflation.

The IMF's global growth projections of 2.8% global growth "is not enough to bring opportunities to businesses and people around the world, and most worrisome is the projection for weak growth over a longer period of time," Georgieva told a news conference at the IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings.

Reporting by David Lawder and Andrea Shalal











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.