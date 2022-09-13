1 minute read
India market regulator evaluating enhanced disclosure norms
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
MUMBAI, Sept 13 (Reuters) - India's market regulator is in the process of evaluating enhanced disclosure norms for the futures and options market, its chairperson, Madhabi Puri Buch, said on Tuesday.
Puri, head of the Securities and Exchange Board of India, did not elaborate on the details.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Mumbai; Writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by Tom Hogue
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.