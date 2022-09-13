India market regulator evaluating enhanced disclosure norms

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The logo of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is pictured on the premises of its headquarters in Mumbai, India March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

MUMBAI, Sept 13 (Reuters) - India's market regulator is in the process of evaluating enhanced disclosure norms for the futures and options market, its chairperson, Madhabi Puri Buch, said on Tuesday.

Puri, head of the Securities and Exchange Board of India, did not elaborate on the details.

Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Mumbai; Writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by Tom Hogue

