1 minute read
India, Saudi Arabia discuss rupee-riyal trade
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
NEW DELHI, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The Indian government said on Monday that it had discussed the feasibility of institutionalising rupee-riyal trade with its South Arabian counterpart.
Both governments reaffirmed cooperation in joint projects including a refinery in western India, LNG infrastructure investment and development of strategic petroleum storage facilities in India, the statement added.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Tanvi Mehta; Editing by Toby Chopra
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.