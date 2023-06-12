India, UAE agree to raise non-petroleum bilateral trade to $100 bln by 2030: minister















NEW DELHI, June 12 (Reuters) - India and the United Arab Emirates have mutually agreed to raise non-petroleum bilateral trade between the two countries to $100 billion by 2030, the South Asian nation's trade minister said on Monday.

The central banks of both countries were also discussing rupee-dirham trade mechanism, India trade minister Piyush Goyal said after a meeting with UAE foreign trade minister Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi.

Reporting by Shivangi Acharya, writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; editing by Sudipto Ganguly











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.