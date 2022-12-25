Israel exports to reach record of more than $160 billion in 2022















JERUSALEM, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Israel's exports are expected to have risen more than 10% to a record level of at least $160 billion in 2022, led by exports of services, the Economy Ministry said on Sunday.

Exports, some 30% of Israel's economic activity, were $144 billion in 2021, when services overtook goods as the country's main export for the first time.

Again in 2022, led by high-tech exports such as programming and research and development, services will likely account for 51% of total exports, the ministry said.

The ministry said that total exports could top $165 billion in 2022 if the pace over the first three quarters of the year was maintained.

At a 38% share, Europe is Israel's largest trading partner, followed by the Americas at 35% and Asia at 24%.

Reporting by Steven Scheer











