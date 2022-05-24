Israel's Mizrahi Tefahot Bank reports record Q1 profit, pauses dividend

A man uses an ATM at Bank Mizrahi-Tefahot in Tel Aviv, Israel November 22, 2021. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

JERUSALEM, May 24 (Reuters) - Mizrahi Tefahot (MZTF.TA), Israel's third-largest bank, reported a record first-quarter profit on Tuesday, citing economic growth in Israel, but held off from paying a dividend.

In the January-March period, the bank said it earned 1.2 billion shekels ($358 million), up from 676 million a year earlier.

"In line with improvements in the local economy in the first quarter of 2022, and despite the omicron outbreak in January,

an accelerated growth in credit to the public was recorded," the bank said.

Mizrahi late last year renewed dividends that had stopped during the COVID-19 pandemic, but held off payouts in the first quarter, attributing the move to new regulation that redesignated the risk of loans linked to land purchased for development.

"The bank decided that at this point in time, it would be

preferable not to distribute a dividend. This is in order to maintain sufficient capital to allow the bank to further

continue its growth momentum and to optimally address the growing demand for credit," said CEO Moshe Lari.

($1 = 3.3538 shekels)

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch, Editing by Louise Heavens

