Japan's Mitsui, Itochu and JERA to sign new long-term contracts to buy LNG from Oman -NHK















TOKYO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Japan's trading houses Mitsui & Co (8031.T), Itochu Corp (8001.T) and Japan's biggest power generator JERA are expected to sign new long-term contracts to buy liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Oman, NHK said on Tuesday.

The Japanese companies are expected to buy a total of about 2 million tonnes of LNG, starting from 2025, through around 10-year contracts, public broadcaster NHK said.

Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Sandra Maler











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.