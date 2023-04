April 20 (Reuters) - Kuwait's stock market (.BKP) rose on Thursday as most Gulf bourses were closed for Eid-al-fitr, while the Qatari index (.QSI) retreated.

In Bahrain, the index (.BAX) concluded 0.1% higher.

Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami











