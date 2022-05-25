Mexican central banker: high inflation is not leaving anytime soon

MEXICO CITY, May 24 (Reuters) - Mexico will likely see consumer price spikes for "a while" and food inflation is a growing concern, the deputy governor of the country´s central bank, Jonathan Heath, said on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, the statistics agency of Latin America's second-largest economy reported annual headline inflation of 7.58% in early May, compared with 7.65% for the last two weeks of April.

Heath said on Twitter that general inflation was still very high and that numbers for all of May could end up exceeding numbers for April.

Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Anthony Esposito

