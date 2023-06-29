Mexico's economic outlook uncertain, say finance officials

Opening of Mexican shopping season event, in Mexico City
Shoppers push carts as they enter the store during the opening of Mexican shopping season event "El Buen Fin" (The Good Weekend) as consumers shop, emulating the "Black Friday" shopping, at Sam's Club store in Mexico City, Mexico, November 11, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY, June 29 (Reuters) - Mexico's financial system stability committee described the country's economic outlook as uncertain on Thursday, citing persistent risks of further weakening of economic activity stemming from a complex external environment.

"Looking ahead, the outlook remains uncertain," the committee said in a statement, noting that domestic demand should nonetheless continue to support domestic economic activity.

Mexico's financial system continues to show resilience and a generally solid position, though some non-bank intermediaries have struggled with more expensive and less available new sources of financing, according to the statement.

However, the committee added that the impact of this is limited and does not represent a "systemic risk" for the country's financial structure.

Reporting by Raul Cortes Fernandez; Editing by Sarah Morland and David Alire Garcia

