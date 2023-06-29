Mexico's economic outlook uncertain, say finance officials

MEXICO CITY, June 29 (Reuters) - Mexico's financial system stability committee described the country's economic outlook as uncertain on Thursday, citing persistent risks of further weakening of economic activity stemming from a complex external environment.

"Looking ahead, the outlook remains uncertain," the committee said in a statement, noting that domestic demand should nonetheless continue to support domestic economic activity.

Mexico's financial system continues to show resilience and a generally solid position, though some non-bank intermediaries have struggled with more expensive and less available new sources of financing, according to the statement.

However, the committee added that the impact of this is limited and does not represent a "systemic risk" for the country's financial structure.

