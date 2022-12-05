Moldova's central bank cuts key interest rate to 20%















CHISINAU, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Moldova's central bank cut its main interest rate to 20% from 21.5% on Monday, the bank's governor said.

Governor Octavian Armasu announced the rate change at a briefing, where he also said that the Moldovan banking system had gained liquidity to the tune of 3.2 billion Moldovan Lei ($164.52 million).

"The (National Bank of Moldova) creates more attractive conditions for providing credit to the real economy and population," Armasu said.

($1 = 19.4500 Moldovan lei)

Reporting by Alexander Tanas and Pavel Polityuk, writing by Max Hunder, editing by Timothy Heritage, William Maclean











