MSCI kicks two Adani cos from indexes; no changes to Egypt stocks, others















NEW YORK, May 11 (Reuters) - Index provider MSCI said on Thursday two Adani-group companies will not be eligible for its global indexes, while 86 securities will be added to and 39 deleted from its widely followed MSCI ACWI stock index, as part of its quarterly index review.

MSCI said earlier this week it would apply a "special treatment" to Egyptian securities listed in its indexes following investor feedback about low FX liquidity in the country, meaning it would not "implement any changes as part of upcoming index reviews."

On Thursday it said there would be no changes in this review for securities from Bangladesh, Kenya, Nigeria or Sri Lanka.

The largest additions to the MSCI ACWI stock index will be the U.S.-based companies Builders Firstsource (BLDR.N), Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC.O) and Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK.N).

The three largest additions to its emerging markets index will be Beijing-Shanghai High Speed Railway (601816.SS), Jinko Solar (688223.SS) and Xinjiang Daqo New Energy (688303.SS).

MSCI had confirmed last week it would lower the free float of two of India's Adani Group companies, Adani Total Gas (ADAG.NS) and Adani Transmission (ADAI.NS). On Thursday it said these will no longer be eligible for inclusion in MSCI global investable market indexes.

MSCI also said Societatea Nationala Nuclearelectrica (ROSNN.BX), Orange Cote D'Ivoire (ORAC.CI), and Sodep Marsa Maroc will be added to its frontier markets index.

The changes will be effective as of the close of May 31, MSCI said.

Reporting by Rodrigo Campos Editing by Chris Reese











