March 13 (Reuters) - Index provider MSCI Inc (MSCI.N) said on Monday it has deleted SVB Financial Group (SIVB.O) from global standard indexes.

The index deletions of the parent of failed Silicon Valley Bank will be effective on March 14, according to an email sent by a company representative.

Reporting by Ross Kerber Editing by Chris Reese











