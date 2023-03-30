New Zealand Business Confidence largely unchanged - ANZ
WELLINGTON, March 30 (Reuters) - New Zealand's business confidence was largely unchanged in March as firms are wary but hanging in there, ANZ Bank said in a note on Tuesday accompanying its business confidence survey.
The survey's headline measure showed a net 43.4% of respondents expected the economy to deteriorate over the year ahead versus a 43.3% pessimism level in the previous poll in February.
A net 8.5% of respondents expected their own businesses to shrink in the next 12 months versus 9.2% last month who saw contraction coming.
"Though it's early days, you'd have to say things do look like a soft landing – activity indicators are subdued but off the floor, labour market tightness is starting to shift, and inflation and cost indicators are very gradually easing," ANZ said.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- MarketsSouth Korea bonds not yet added to WGBI in FTSE Russell index review
South Korea, India, and Switzerland will remain on watch lists for possible country reclassification and inclusion in key government bond indexes, FTSE Russell said on Thursday.