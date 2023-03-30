New Zealand Business Confidence largely unchanged - ANZ















WELLINGTON, March 30 (Reuters) - New Zealand's business confidence was largely unchanged in March as firms are wary but hanging in there, ANZ Bank said in a note on Tuesday accompanying its business confidence survey.

The survey's headline measure showed a net 43.4% of respondents expected the economy to deteriorate over the year ahead versus a 43.3% pessimism level in the previous poll in February.

A net 8.5% of respondents expected their own businesses to shrink in the next 12 months versus 9.2% last month who saw contraction coming.

"Though it's early days, you'd have to say things do look like a soft landing – activity indicators are subdued but off the floor, labour market tightness is starting to shift, and inflation and cost indicators are very gradually easing," ANZ said.

Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Himani Sarkar











