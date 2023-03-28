New Zealand central bank unveils draft guidance on managing climate risks















March 29 (Reuters) - New Zealand's central bank on Wednesday released a draft guidance on how entities can manage climate-related risks within their broader risk management framework.

"It is important for entities to look ahead to a range of plausible future climate scenarios, for example more frequent floods and droughts, in developing actions and targets to ensure that their business model and strategy is resilient," the Reserve Bank of New Zealand said in a statement.

The central bank is proposing that entities develop their capabilities in climate-related scenario analysis and stress testing.

The central bank's draft guidance suggests that entities manage climate-related risks within their broader risk management framework, albeit certain features of climate-related risks make it important to give them specific analytical consideration.

New Zealand has been hit by a series of significant events since the start of 2023 with insurance companies already receiving more than NZ$1 billion worth of claims and the government assessing whether it might now be too risky to rebuild in some areas.

“We recognise that climate-related risks will not affect all entities equally and the guidance stresses that appropriate measures are proportionate,” Deputy Governor Christian Hawkesby said.

