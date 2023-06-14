Nigeria banking stocks index rise to more than 20-year high















ABUJA, June 14 (Reuters) - Nigeria's banking index surged 23% to a more than 20-year high on Wednesday, as investors snapped up financial firms for the second day following last week's suspension of central bank governor Godwin Emefiele, who oversaw restrictive policies.

Nigeria's top 10 banking index (.NGSEBNK10) jumped 134.8 points to 706.86 points by 1008 GMT to lift the All-share index (.NGSEINDEX) up 1.86%.

Sterling Bank (STERLINGNG.LG) gained the maximum 10% allowed on the bourse. UBA (UBA.LG) and Access Corporation (ACCESSCORP.LG) climbed more than 9%.

Reporting by Elisha Bala-Gbogbo Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha











