Nigerian stocks rise after central bank governor suspended















ABUJA, June 13 (Reuters) - Nigerian stocks rose about 2% on Tuesday, as local investors welcomed the suspension late last week of central bank governor Godwin Emefiele, who oversaw multiple exchange rates that sought to keep the country's naira currency strong.

Nigerian markets were closed on Monday for a public holiday.

The stock exchange's All-share index (.NGSEINDEX) had added 1,293.35 points to 57,214.64 points by 0954 GMT.

President Bola Tinubu suspended Emefiele late on Friday with immediate effect, citing an ongoing investigation of his office and planned reforms in the financial sector.

Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha Editing by Alexander Winning











