Prysmian gives Italian workforce bonus to cope with inflation















ROME, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Cable maker Prysmian (PRY.MI) said on Monday that it would give a bonus of up to 800 euros ($845) to its 2,300-person workforce in Italy, to cope with the rising cost of living.

In Italy, where annual inflation hit 12.5% in November, several other firms have pledged extra financial help for staff, including UniCredit bank (CRDI.MI) earlier this month.

In a statement, Prysmian CEO Valerio Battista said the company was happy to support its workers, especially after achieving record results.

"2022 will go down in history for the group's record results, and in this way, we aim to share with the entire organisation the great value generated," he said.

Last month, the world's largest cable maker beat earnings expectations for the first nine months of 2022 and lifted its forecasts for the full year, thanks to strong performance at its energy business driven by growing demand for electricity

($1 = 0.9469 euros)

Reporting by Alvise Armellini; Editing by Lisa Shumaker











