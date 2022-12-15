Putin says Russian GDP to fall 2.5% in 2022
MOSCOW, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a televised meeting with officials on Thursday that Russia's GDP was expected to fall 2.5% in 2022.
