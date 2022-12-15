Putin says Russian GDP to fall 2.5% in 2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Moscow, Russia February 15, 2022. Sputnik/Sergey Guneev/Kremlin via REUTERS/File Photo

MOSCOW, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a televised meeting with officials on Thursday that Russia's GDP was expected to fall 2.5% in 2022.

