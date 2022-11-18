Adler Group: in 'advanced negotiations' with bond holders















BERLIN, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Adler Group (ADJ.DE) is in advanced negotiations with its bondholders about changes to the terms and conditions and about the provision of secured debt financing for the group, Adler said on Friday.

"Whether an agreement with bondholders will be concluded is currently uncertain and being further assessed," the statement said. "In particular, the parties have not yet reached a final agreement on the content of the agreement."

Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, Editing by Miranda Murray











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.