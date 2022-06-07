All of Poland's MPC members backed 75 bps hike in March- voting records

WARSAW, June 7 (Reuters) - All nine members of Poland's Monetary Policy Council (MPC) present at its March rate-setting meeting voted in favour of a 75 basis point hike, voting records showed on Tuesday.

In March the MPC raised Poland's main interest rate to 3.50% from 2.75%.

Reporting by Alan Charlish and Pawel Florkiewicz

