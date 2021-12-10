Alpha Bank completes senior preferred note issue

ATHENS, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT), one of Greece's four largest lenders, said on Friday it completed an issue of senior preferred notes, raising 400 million euros ($451.12 million).

The two-year senior preferred notes were priced to yield 3.0% and will cover the bank's MREL (minimum required eligible liabilities) requirements.

Morgan Stanley coordinated the note issue.

($1 = 0.8867 euros)

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by Jason Neely

