Alpha Bank completes senior preferred note issue
ATHENS, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT), one of Greece's four largest lenders, said on Friday it completed an issue of senior preferred notes, raising 400 million euros ($451.12 million).
The two-year senior preferred notes were priced to yield 3.0% and will cover the bank's MREL (minimum required eligible liabilities) requirements.
Morgan Stanley coordinated the note issue.
($1 = 0.8867 euros)
Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by Jason Neely
