ALT / Italy - Factors to watch on Dec. 27

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

GENERAL

Italy tightens restrictions to curb surging COVID-19 infections, including banning all public New Year's Eve celebrations, as daily infections hit a record high over the Christmas weekend. read more

ECONOMY

Italy's Senate on Friday passed the government's tax-cutting 2022 budget, targeting the fiscal deficit to fall to 5.6% of national output from 9.4% this year. read more

Intel and Italy are intensifying talks over investments expected to be worth around 8 billion euros ($9 billion) to build an advanced semiconductor packaging plant, two sources close to the matter told Reuters. read more

DEBT

France and Italy said on Thursday the idea of more permanent joint EU debt issuance deserves an in-depth discussion when the 27-nation bloc reviews its fiscal rules next year, a suggestion likely to meet with resistance from Germany. read more

COMPANIES

ENEL (ENEI.MI), INTESA SANPAOLO (ISP.MI)

Italian utility Enel has agreed to buy 50% of Italy's Mooney to take joint control of the payments firm with Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) and create a European-based fintech group. read more

SAIPEM

The energy services group said on Thursday it has approved the one-year renewal of euro medium term note programme confirming the maximum amount of 3,000 million euros.

TELECOM ITALIA (TIM) (TLIT.MI)

The phone company said on Thursday the group infrastructure operator Fibercop had signed a loan agreement of 1.5 bln euros with a pool of international banks with 5 years tenor. The transaction contributes to its 2022 debt refinancing plan, TIM said in a statement.

CNH INDUSTRIAL (CNHI.MI)

Shareholders on Thursday approved the spin-off of its truck-making business Iveco Group, the company said, completing a plan launched more than two years ago to reorganise its businesses. read more

BANCO BPM (BAMI.MI)

The bank said on Friday it would exercise the call option on the "Euro 300,000,000 Fixed/Floating Rate Perpetual Subordinated Non Step-Up Notes", which has an outstanding residual amount of roughly 105 million euros.

Milan newsroom

