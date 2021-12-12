Androulakis beats Papandreou to lead Greece's centre-left KINAL party

ATHENS, Dec 12 (Reuters) - European parliament deputy Nikos Androulakis defeated former Prime Minister George Papandreou by a wide margin in a runoff election on Sunday to become the new leader of Greece's centre-left Movement of Change (KINAL) party.

The country's third-largest political party was led to a vote for a new head after the death of Fofi Gennimata, who led the party since 2015, in October.

Androulakis, 42, who prevailed in the first round with a 10 percentage point lead, won 68.42% of the vote versus Papandreou's 31.55%, state TV ERT said.

Papandreou sought the leadership of the once-powerful socialist party founded by his father, the late Andreas Papandreou, to revive its popularity.

KINAL, the former Panhellenic Socialist Movement (PASOK), shrank in parliament, hurt by austerity policies during the country's debt crisis and successive bailouts which ended in 2018.

Papandreou's father founded PASOK, which dominated Greek politics for three decades.

"I will continue to fight to make the party a majority force," Papandreou said on Sunday, conceding defeat.

Papandreou, who served as prime minister for just over two years in 2009-11, stepped down after proposing a referendum on the terms of an international bailout, an idea that was shot down by the country's lenders at the time.

