Angolan central bank holds its main interest rate at 17%

July 14 (Reuters) - Angola's central bank kept its main interest rate (AOINTR=ECI) unchanged at 17.00% in a decision announced on Friday, after inflation rose again last month.

The southern African country's inflation (AOCPIY=ECI) rose to 11.25% year on year in June from 10.62% in May and 10.59% in April.

At its previous monetary policy committee meeting in May, the Bank of Angola also decided to keep its main interest rate unchanged.

Reporting by Sergio Goncalves in Lisbon; Writing by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Alexander Winning

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.