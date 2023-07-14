Angolan central bank holds its main interest rate at 17%
July 14 (Reuters) - Angola's central bank kept its main interest rate (AOINTR=ECI) unchanged at 17.00% in a decision announced on Friday, after inflation rose again last month.
The southern African country's inflation (AOCPIY=ECI) rose to 11.25% year on year in June from 10.62% in May and 10.59% in April.
At its previous monetary policy committee meeting in May, the Bank of Angola also decided to keep its main interest rate unchanged.
