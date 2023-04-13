Angola's next debt issuance to be ESG bond, but not this year















WASHINGTON, April 13 (Reuters) - Angola's next sovereign debt issuance will be an ESG bond of up to $1 billion, its finance minister told Reuters on Thursday, but she added that the southern African oil producer's government would not tap the market this year.

In an interview on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank spring meetings in Washington, Vera Daves de Sousa said the government had now approved a framework for issuing so called environment, social and governance debt.

That framework will likely be published this month, she added.

"We are open to get funding from whoever is interested to participate," she said. "We already know how to do eurobond issuances ... But any ESG issuance will be the first one for us, so we want to start with the hard work."

Angola last issued dollar bonds in late 2019 to fund its ambitious economic reforms, but saw yields spike to around 30% during the COVID-19 market rout in March 2020.

"We are very cautious about the moment to step into the markets because we want to stabilise our debt," she said, noting the current challenging market conditions.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.