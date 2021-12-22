Argentina set to make $1.9 bln loan payment to IMF on Wednesday - source

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Argentina will make a $1.9 billion payment to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday as it races to revamp a failed loan deal from 2018, a source close to the government with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters late on Tuesday.

The payment will be made with funds Argentina received from the IMF's Special Drawing Rights (SDR) program, aimed at helping members combat the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The same mechanism was used by the grains exporting country to pay almost $1.9 billion to the fund three months ago.

"Yes the payment will be made. The December and September payments are twins. The institutional framework of both payments are the same," the source said.

A government spokesman could not be reached for comment late Tuesday night.

As Argentina's economy pulls out of a recession that started in 2018, the year that the previous administration signed an ill-fated $57 billion IMF standby lending deal, it continues to grapple with inflation running at more than 50% per year.

Argentina is seeking to roll over some $45 billion it still owes from the 2018 pact.

The two sides have been locked in talks for over a year, but hopes have grown recently about a deal and agreement over a medium-term economic plan, key to restoring Argentina's credibility with the bond market. In the first quarter of 2022, about $4 billion more is due to be paid to the IMF by Argentina.

The IMF said early this month that it and Argentina were "fully committed" to reaching a deal.

The roll-over talks are politically sensitive. Many voters in the country blame the fund for an economic meltdown in 2002 that tossed millions of middle-class Argentines into poverty.

After getting walloped in a recent midterm congressional election, the administration of President Alberto Fernandez is facing political headwinds as average Argentines struggle with salaries that cannot keep up with fast-rising consumer prices. read more

Reporting by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa

