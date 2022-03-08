Australia central bank sees risks from Ukraine, still patient on rates

SYDNEY, March 9 (Reuters) - Australia's central bank head warned on Wednesday that the war in Ukraine was a new inflationary shock to the world economy but Australia still had time to assess the impact before likely raising interest rates later in the year.

In a speech on the economy, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe said the conflict was a major downside risk to the global economy, with the major impact coming through higher commodity prices and inflation.

The RBA would be watching to see if that in turn fed through to rising wage claims, although evidence so far suggested Australians were still getting pay rises under 3%.

He noted underlying inflation in Australia had been running at 2.6% in the December quarter. This was well below levels seen in the United States and Britain, and well within the RBA's target band of 2-3%.

Analysts are forecasting core inflation could break above 3% this quarter, which could force a first rate rise as early as June, although Lowe argued for patience.

"The recent lift in inflation has brought us closer to the point where inflation is sustainably in the target range. But we are not yet at that point," he said.

"We can be patient in a way that countries with substantially higher rates of inflation cannot," he added. "Given the outlook, though, it is plausible that the cash rate will be increased later this year."

Reporting by Wayne Cole; editing by Richard Pullin

