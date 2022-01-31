Australia Jan home prices climb at fastest pace since 1989

SYDNEY, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Australian home prices rose at the fastest annual pace in over two decades in January as demand remained resilient in the face of rising mortgage rates and tighter lending standards.

Figures from property consultant CoreLogic out on Tuesday showed national home prices rose 1.1% in January, after a 1.0% gain in December.

Prices were up 22.4% for the year, the biggest increase since June 1989 with the typical home now worth A$131,236 more than a year ago. Regional homes again led the way with an annual increase of a 26.1% compared to 21% for the state capitals amid a pandemic-driven shift toward country living.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sydney added 0.6% in January and Melbourne only 0.2%, while Brisbane jumped 2.3%, Adelaide 2.2% and Canberra 1.7%.

"The slowing trend in Sydney and Melbourne can at least partially be explained by a larger deposit hurdle caused by higher housing prices alongside low income growth, along with higher advertised inventory levels and weaker demographic trends," said CoreLogic's research director, Tim Lawless.

The boom has been a windfall for household wealth and consumer confidence. The Australian Bureau of Statistics estimates the value of the housing stock surged by a trillion dollars in the six months to September to reach A$9.3 trillion ($6.57 trillion).

Regulators have become concerned by the rapid growth in housing debt and tightened some lending rules last year.

Rates for fixed mortgages have also been rising along with government bond yields amid speculation the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will have to lift official interest rates this year to head off inflationary pressures.

($1 = 1.4156 Australian dollars)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.