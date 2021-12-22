Australia, NZ dlrs get reprieve from market mood swings

SYDNEY, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars looked a little steadier on Wednesday as the market mood took a swing for the better, saving both currencies from damaging breaks of major chart support.

The Aussie bounced to $0.7150 , and away from the $0.7083 low hit early in the week. Resistance comes in at $0.7185 and $0.7224, with support at $0.7080 ahead of the recent 13-month low of $0.6994.

The kiwi dollar clambered up to $0.6766 , having only just avoided a breach of its recent trough of $0.6702. A push above $0.6834 is needed to improve the technical picture.

The bounce came as share markets rallied sharply overnight with investors shrugging off worries Omicron will derail global growth even as the variant spreads wildly.

A further policy easing in China boosted iron ore prices to two-month highs and benefited the commodity-exposed currencies.

Domestic policy also looked set to become less of a drag on the Aussie as markets wagered the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) would end its bond buying stimulus as early as February.

Minutes of the RBA's December Board meeting out on Tuesday showed it was confident the economy would weather a surge in coronavirus cases, and upcoming data on jobs and inflation would decide the outlook for quantitative easing.

"We expect both pieces of data to print stronger than the RBA's forecasts," said Gareth Aird, head of Australian economics at CBA. "As a result, we shift our call on the RBA's bond buying program to end in February, rather than in May."

Aird also forecast a high reading for the fourth-quarter trimmed mean consumer price index, due in late January, which could see the RBA shift its rhetoric for inflation to lift only "gradually".

Such a shift would be more in line with market pricing for a rate hike as early as June, compared to the RBA's current view that a rise is unlikely for all of 2022.

