Australian government spending dips in Q4, slight hit to growth

SYDNEY, March 1 (Reuters) - Australian government spending slipped 0.3% in the December quarter, largely due to a drop in defence spending, and will make a minor subtraction from economic growth.

Spending on operational items edged up 0.1% in the fourth quarter from the previous quarter to an inflation-adjusted A$114.96 billion ($83.37 billion), the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported on Tuesday.

Defence spending fell 4.9%, while spending on fixed defence assets dropped almost 25%. Total investment in fixed assets by the government and public enterprises dropped 2.0% to A$27.71 billion.

In all, the ABS estimated total public demand trimmed around 0.1 percentage points from fourth quarter gross domestic product (GDP).

($1 = 1.3789 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Wayne Cole; editing by Jane Wardell

