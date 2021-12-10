Austria's borrowing plans stable in 2022, with first green bond due in Q2

VIENNA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Austria plans to borrow roughly the same amount next year as in the two previous pandemic-hit years, its treasury said on Friday as it prepares to launch its first green bond in the second quarter of 2022.

The total volume of debt instruments expected to be issued next year is 60 billion to 65 billion euros ($68-$73 billion), versus around 62 billion this year, the Federal Financing Agency (OBFA) said in its annual outlook.

A year ago it forecast a total volume of around 60 billion euros, which suggests OBFA is giving itself slightly more wiggle room given the lingering uncertainties around the coronavirus pandemic. Austria will start lifting its fourth national COVID-19 lockdown on Sunday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

"It (funding volume) is more than double the historical average," OBFA's co-chief Markus Stix said in a telephone interview, with increasing redemptions countering a fall in the net funding requirement stipulated by the government's budget.

"We cannot change the wind but we can adjust the sails," he added, referring to OBFA's diversification of its offering. It introduced auctions for its treasury bills this year and is issuing its first green bond in the second quarter of 2022.

Austria's government is a coalition between Chancellor Karl Nehammer's conservatives and the Greens. Stix said OBFA was consulting with ministries on which environmentally sustainable projects the green bond will fund, taking advantage of growing demand for such investment products.

Asked about the green bond's volume, Stix said: "That depends of course on how many projects there will be, which projects, how the overall funding situation looks at that point, but it will of course be benchmark-size, so we are talking about three billion (euros) plus."

OBFA plans to issue around 40 billion euros in government bonds next year, in line with this year. ($1 = 0.8864 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Francois Murphy Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.