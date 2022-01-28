Rates & Bonds1 minute read
Azeri SOFAZ fund places 1 bln euros in Turkey's central bank
BAKU, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan's state oil fund SOFAZ has placed a 1 billion euros deposit in Turkey's central bank for six months, the fund said in a statement on Friday.
"This investment is in line with the SOFAZ investment strategy and will have a positive impact on Turkey's financial stability. The deal was completed on January 27," SOFAZ said.
SOFAZ assets totalled $45 billion as of the end of 2021.
