Bahrain central bank follows Fed to lift interest rates by 25 bps
DUBAI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The Central Bank of Bahrain lifted its key interest rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, following the Federal Reserve's hike of the same size.
The one-week deposit facility rate increased to 5.5% from 5.25% and the overnight deposit rate was raised to 5.25% from 5%, a central bank statement said.
The four-week deposit rate increased to 6.25% and the lending rate rose to 6.75%, it added.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.