Bahrain central bank follows Fed to lift interest rates by 25 bps

[1/2] FILE PHOTO-The Central Bank of Bahrain is seen in Manama, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed















DUBAI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The Central Bank of Bahrain lifted its key interest rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, following the Federal Reserve's hike of the same size.

The one-week deposit facility rate increased to 5.5% from 5.25% and the overnight deposit rate was raised to 5.25% from 5%, a central bank statement said.

The four-week deposit rate increased to 6.25% and the lending rate rose to 6.75%, it added.

Reporting by Alaa Swilam and Ahmed Tolba in Cairo; Writing by Yousef Saba in Dubai











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.