Bahrain central bank raises key policy rates by 50 bps - statement















DUBAI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The Central Bank of Bahrain increased key rates by 50 basis points on Wednesday, following the Federal Reserve's decision to raise rates by the same.

The one-week deposit facility rate increased to 5.25% from 4.75% and the overnight deposit rate was raised to 5% from 4.5%, a central bank statement said.

The four-week deposit rate increased to 6% and the lending rates rose to 6.5%.

Reporting by Yomna Ehab and Mahmoud Mourad; Editing by Mark Porter











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.