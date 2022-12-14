Bahrain central bank raises key policy rates by 50 bps - statement
DUBAI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The Central Bank of Bahrain increased key rates by 50 basis points on Wednesday, following the Federal Reserve's decision to raise rates by the same.
The one-week deposit facility rate increased to 5.25% from 4.75% and the overnight deposit rate was raised to 5% from 4.5%, a central bank statement said.
The four-week deposit rate increased to 6% and the lending rates rose to 6.5%.
