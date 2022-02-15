Bahrain's state oil company to refinance $1.6 bln loan

DUBAI, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Bahrain's Oil & Gas Holding Company (nogaholding) has hired Gulf International Bank (GIB) and Mashreq (MASB.DU) to refinance an existing $1.6 billion murabaha facility, GIB said on Tuesday.

"The proposed transaction will have both Islamic and conventional tranches and will be sustainability linked," GIB told Reuters in response to a query.

Mashreq and Nogaholding, which last year said it aimed to expand beyond oil and gas and look at energy transition, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. read more

International banks stayed away from the deal, having similarly passed up a loan for Oman being arranged by seven regional banks, sources close to the matter said.

"Because of the credit risk, the returns. It doesn't make sense," one of the sources said.

Bahrain and Oman have the weakest credit ratings in the region, but regional banks have rushed to fund government or government-linked deals because of perceived lower risk compared with similarly rated private issuers.

Pricing was not immediately available for the nogaholding refinancing, but two sources said the seven-year Oman loan, which could be as high as $4 billion, had all-in pricing of about 250 basis points over LIBOR.

Oman's finance ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. One of the sources said the pricing on the loan was inside Oman's bond curve.

The loan is to refinance a $2.2 billion loan Oman took last year, which sources have said was likely to have had all-in pricing between 375 and 390 bps over LIBOR and only a 15-month tenor with a 12-month extension option.

"There's just excess liquidity - I mean banks are going crazy here in the region. Lots of aggressive behaviour, whether it's pricing, whether it's showing up with very, very large tickets on situations - almost looking to take on deals bilaterally, which would previously be a syndicated deal," another source said of the Gulf loans market.

Bahrain and Oman are the only two Gulf markets with sub-investment credit ratings, but in 2018 wealthier neighbours Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates bailed out Bahrain with a $10 billion aid package to stave off a credit crisis.

That allowed Bahrain to continue to access debt markets and bankers and analysts believe that Gulf states would also intervene in Oman should the need arise.

