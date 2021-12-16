Bank of Canada-linked working group recommends ending CDOR in mid-2024

TORONTO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Publication of the Canadian dollar offered rate (CDOR), Canada's primary interest rate benchmark, should end after June 2024, the working group helping to transition Canadian financial markets to risk-free benchmark interest rates said on Thursday.

The Canadian Alternative Reference Rate working group (CARR) recommends that Refinitiv Benchmark Services (UK) Limited (RBSL), the administrator of CDOR, cease publication of all of the interest rate benchmark's remaining tenors after June 30, 2024.

CARR is sponsored by the Canadian Fixed Income Forum (CFIF), a group established by the Bank of Canada to facilitate the sharing of information between market participants and the bank on the Canadian fixed-income market.

CDOR is used to price about C$20 trillion of derivatives, bonds and loans across the Canadian financial system. It is a credit-sensitive benchmark, similar to Libor, the London Interbank Offered Rate.

Regulators globally are moving financial markets away from credit-sensitive benchmarks to risk-free ones, such as SOFR in the United States and enhanced CORRA in Canada. Libor is due to be scrapped on Dec. 31, a decade after banks were caught trying to rig it.

The decision to cease using CDOR ultimately lies solely with RBSL. CARR proposes a two-staged approach to the transition from CDOR.

The first stage would run until June 30, 2023, when the working group would expect all new derivative contracts and securities to have transitioned to using CORRA.

That date is also when all remaining U.S. dollar Libor tenors are due to cease.

The second stage to June 30, 2024, would provide firms with additional time to transition their loan agreements and deal with potential issues.

Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Grant McCool

