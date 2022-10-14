Bank of Canada says persistent U.S. dollar strength could force interest rates higher















OTTAWA, Oct 14 (Reuters) - A continued U.S. dollar rally may mean the Bank of Canada will "have more work to do" on interest rates and it is something the central bank is watching closely, Governor Tiff Macklem said on Friday.

The Canadian dollar has tumbled 8.5% versus the U.S. dollar since August, as aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and financial market volatility triggered gains for the safe-haven greenback.

If that persists, it "will mean that, other things equal, we're gonna have more work to do on interest rates," Macklem told reporters after International Monetary Fund and World Bank annual meetings in Washington. "We'll be watching that closely."

