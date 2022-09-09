Bank of England delays corporate bond sales by a week

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said its planned sales of corporate bonds will start a week later than previously announced following the death of Queen Elizabeth, and the first operation will now be held on Sept. 27.

Earlier on Friday, the BoE postponed its next Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) announcement on interest rates, originally due next Thursday, by a week.

"In light of the revised timing of the September MPC meeting, sales of APF corporate bonds via auctions will now start one week later than previously announced, with the first operation to be held on Tuesday 27 September 2022," the BoE said in a statement.

