Bank of England to hold two bond buy-backs on Tuesday

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said it would hold two reverse auctions to buy British government bonds on Tuesday, after it cancelled an operation to buy short-dated gilts on Monday due to technical problems with its systems.

The reverse auction to buy 1.147 billion pounds ($1.52 billion) of gilts with a maturity of 3-7 years, which had been scheduled for on Monday, will take place between 1215 GMT and 1245 GMT.

The reverse auction for 1.147 billion pounds of 20 years or longer will take place at its regular time of 1415-1445 GMT.

The BoE's final reverse auction of its 895 billion pound asset purchase programme is due to take place on Wednesday.

($1 = 0.7562 pounds)

Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce

