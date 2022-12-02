Bank of England sells 1.4 bln pounds of long-dated and index-linked gilts















LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The Bank of England sold 1.412 billion pounds ($1.72 billion) of long-dated and index-linked gilts on Friday, taking to 3.65 billion pounds the total volume of gilts it has sold since starting to unwind earlier emergency purchases on Tuesday.

Friday's sale was the third this week, as the BoE seeks to unwind the 19.3 billion pounds of purchases it made between Sept. 28 and Oct. 14, when it stepped in to stabilise the bond market after prices slumped following September's mini-budget.

The BoE accepted the full amount of bids submitted by investors during Friday's purchase window.

($1 = 0.8186 pounds)

Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Kate Holton











