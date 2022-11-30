Bank of England sells 1.5 bln pounds of gilts















LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said on Wednesday it had sold 1.5 billion pounds ($1.79 billion) of index-linked and long-dated gilts to investors, a significant step up from the 346 million pounds it sold at its first such sale on Tuesday.

The BoE is seeking to sell off more than 19 billion pounds of long-dated and index-linked gilts it bought from Sept. 28 to Oct. 14 in an operation aimed at restoring financial market stability.

The BoE said it received bids worth 1.907 billion pounds on Wednesday, up from 481 million pounds the day before.

($1 = 0.8373 pounds)

Reporting by David Milliken, Editing by Kylie MacLellan











