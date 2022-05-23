Bank of Israel raises key rate by another 0.4 point to 0.75%

JERUSALEM, May 23 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel on Monday raised its benchmark interest rate (ILINR=ECI) for the second straight decision to try and rein in inflation that has increased to a rate of 4%.

The central bank lifted its key rate to 0.75% from 0.35%. In April, policymakers had raised the rate from 0.1% -- an all-time low where it had stayed for the prior 15 decisions since a 0.15 point reduction at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

All 14 economists polled by Reuters had said they expected the monetary policy committee to raise rates, 11 of them predicting a 0.25 point increase while three others projecting 0.4 point.

Israel's annual inflation rate reached a fresh 11-year high of 4% in April, well above the government's 1%-3% annual target range. At the same time, Israel's economy shrank in the first quarter after a robust 2021, but the jobless rate has fallen to 3.1%.

Bank of Israel officials have said the rate hikes were part of a tightening cycle, while the key rate is expected to rise 1.5 to 2 points in the next year.

Reporting by Steven Scheer Editing by Ari Rabinovitch

