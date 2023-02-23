Bank of Korea holds rates after year of non-stop hikes















SEOUL, Feb 23 (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank kept interest rates unchanged on Thursday, matching market expectations and ending an uninterrupted run of hikes for a year.

The Bank of Korea's monetary policy board held its policy interest rate (KROCRT=ECI) steady at 3.50%, in line with a unanimous call by the 42 economists in a Reuters poll.

Governor Rhee Chang-yong is due to hold a news conference soon.

