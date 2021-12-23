Belgian December CPI +0.10% m/m, +5.71% y/y

Dec 23 (Reuters) - The Belgian Economics Ministry released the following consumer price inflation data on Thursday.

KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT

The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen mainly for the purchase of vehicles, private rents, heating oil, fish and seafood, personal hygiene products, electricity, holiday villages and campsites, trips abroad and city trips, cleaning products and plane tickets, while for natural gas, alcoholic beverages and fruits, lower prices were recorded.

DETAILS

For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch at http://economie.fgov.be/en/statistics/figures/economy/consumer_price_index/

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Clément Martinot in Gdansk

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.