Belgian November CPI +1.25% m/m, +5.64% y/y

Nov 29 (Reuters) - The Belgian Economics Ministry released the following consumer price inflation data on Monday.

KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT

The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen mainly for natural gas, electricity, fuels, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, heating oil, foreign travel and city trips, while for fruits, personal hygiene items, airline tickets, dairy products and maintenance products lower prices were recorded.

DETAILS

For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch at http://economie.fgov.be/en/statistics/figures/economy/consumer_price_index/

Reporting by Michal Aleksandrowicz in Gdansk

