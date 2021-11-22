Belgium consumer confidence index falls in November

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Belgium's consumer confidence index fell in November, the central bank said on Monday. The index fell to 1 point in November from 4 in the previous month.

(The numbers represent Belgian consumers' outlook for the next 12 months. For unemployment, a positive figure means the perception has deteriorated)

The index is based on a monthly telephone survey of more than 1,000 consumers on their outlook for the country's job and economic prospects as well as their own financial situation and ability to save money. The index is the balance of positive and negative replies, with a figure of zero meaning Belgians are evenly split on whether things will improve or worsen for consumers in the next year. A similar survey is used by all European Union member countries.

Reporting by Kate Entringer

